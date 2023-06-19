Transformative shift underway in automotive industry, cars evolving into data centres: Mahindra Group's Bhuwan Lodha

The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift with cars evolving into data centres on wheels, says Bhuwan Lodha, chief digital officer, automotive sector, Mahindra Group, stressing on the role of data and digital innovation in shaping the future of the sector.

"The fusion of technology and digitisation has transformed the automotive customer experience," Lodha told PTI, detailing features such as virtual showrooms, online ordering and AI-driven systems to provide tailored recommendations based on customer preferences.

Driven by software, the vehicle of tomorrow will have much lesser moving components and will require totally different experiences towards usage, servicing and repair, Lodha said.

Going forward, the intent is to unleash the full potential of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and emerging technologies like web 3.0, metaverse, Large Language Model (LLMs) as well as connected ecosystems, according to Lodha.

Leveraging cloud platforms such as AWS enables easy scale up of resources based on demand, rapid deployment of new services, and ensures high availability for digital applications, he said.

Excerpts from the interview: Q: What are the key trends driving innovation and growth of the automotive sector in India? A: Customers are increasingly seeking personalised and connected experiences. They expect seamless integration of digital technologies into their vehicles. Buying decision journeys have become truly omnichannel. Additionally, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions, leading to increased interest in electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative mobility models.

Further, the rise of electric vehicles globally, and the evident potential in India are reshaping the automotive landscape. Driven by software, the vehicle of tomorrow will have much lesser moving components and will require totally different experiences towards usage, servicing and repair. Autonomous driving technology is also advancing rapidly, with basic self-driving features becoming more common.

This shift towards electric vehicles, coupled with geopolitical changes also beget reimagining of the entire supply chain for the Indian auto industry. Moreover, there is growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing, prompting companies to focus on responsible supply chain practices, circular economy initiatives, and reducing environmental impact.

Q: What are the key milestones and defining moments in Mahindra's digital journey? How have you harnessed the power of digital to transform customer experiences in automotive? A: The journey started in 2020-21. We began with bold steps towards transforming our core platforms and IT systems including CRM (customer relationship management), dealer management systems and other core systems related to supply chain management and product development.

Since then, we have taken several leaps further.

The team created a world-class immersive experience through XUV400verse - the metaverse platform for Mahindra's All-Electric XUV400 in the virtual world attracting four lakh plus visitors in the first 40 days.

We also built a scalable cloud-based platform to manage the booking rush for Scorpio-N which enabled 100,000 bookings within 30 minutes. The AdrenoX system in our latest range of SUVs boasts of more than 60 connected features, several of them offered for the first time in segment.

Going forward, we look to unlock the full potential of leveraging data, AI/ML and emerging technologies like web3.0, metaverse, LLMs etc, and connected ecosystems. The endeavour is to significantly simplify our operations using digital technologies and bring delightful experiences to our customers at each touch point.

Q: How will data and digital innovation drive the vision of the automotive sector in general and for Mahindra in particular? A: The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift, with cars evolving into data centres on wheels. At Mahindra, we understand the significant role of data and digital innovation in shaping the future of this sector. Our vision revolves around three key aspects.

First, leveraging vehicle data empowers us to comprehend customer preferences, behaviour and usage patterns.

Second, data and digital innovation drive the development of advanced features and technologies within our vehicles. This encompasses assisted driving features like ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), connected car services, intelligent safety systems, and improved energy efficiency. These innovations provide our customers with enhanced convenience, safety, and sustainability.

Finally, data analytics plays a vital role in optimising our operations across-the-board.

Q: How do you look at tech and digitisation coming together for offering a superior experience for customers? A: The fusion of technology and digitisation has transformed the automotive customer experience. Customers leverage social media to explore and engage with our brand, enthusiasts, and influencers.

Virtual showrooms and configurators in metaverse allow customers to customise and visualise vehicles, preview features and take virtual test drive for certain models like the XUV400. Seamless online ordering allows customers to select models, choose financing, add accessories and schedule delivery without any paperwork. Through chatbots, live chats or emails, customers can receive prompt assistance and answers to their queries.

AI-driven systems can also provide tailored recommendations based on customer preferences, ensuring a more personalised experience. Post-purchase services offer remote access to vehicle data, control certain vehicle functions and receive notifications about maintenance and updates enhancing ownership convenience. Integrating technology and digitisation creates an interactive, informed, and convenient purchasing journey.

Q: How do you unify the digital experiences given the various moving parts - dealers, company operations, call centres? A: Having a unified digital thread across the value chain is vital for seamless and delightful customer and employee experiences. To lead the industry in unified digital experiences, we focus on five key areas.

First, our cloud-based architecture provides scalability, and agility to our digital infrastructure. By leveraging cloud platforms such as AWS, we can easily scale our resources based on demand, deploy new services rapidly, and ensure high availability for our digital applications.

Further, our Customer Data Platform (CDP) centralises and integrates customer data from sales, marketing, service, and social media, enabling personalised interactions across channels.

Also, robust integration and API management ensure seamless data flow between dealers, operations, call centres and other key touch points.

In addition, we prioritise user-centric design through extensive research, testing, and feedback analysis, ensuring intuitive and user-friendly digital experiences. Lastly, comprehensive training and support are provided to stakeholders, equipping them with skills for a seamless digital experience.

Q: How have cloud technology and AWS enabled you? A: Modern cloud technology providers, including AWS, offer a wide range of services and tools that have accelerated our innovation and development processes. We can quickly provision new servers, databases, and services, reducing the time required for infrastructure setup. This agility enables us to roll out new features and updates faster, keeping us competitive in this rapidly evolving automotive industry.

Additionally, AWS provides robust security and data protection measures, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of our customer data. This level of security gives our customers peace of mind when engaging with our digital platforms.

Mahindra's vehicle telemetry platforms are powered by AWS, providing us the scale to connect lakhs of vehicles. This not only provides reliability to end customers and service providers but also helps to better monitor and manage their car. In fact, our connected car app AdrenoX, which has 4.7 rating on Google play, is also powered by AWS at the backend.

Further, we are re-platforming our Dealer Management System on AWS, which gives us the scale and capability needed to support the next generation of vehicles (specially the born electric platform).

Recently, we have also started exploring the usage of AWS Generative AI tools such as Amazon CodeWhisperer for improving developer productivity and code quality.