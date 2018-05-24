App
May 24, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Transform Bengaluru into true global city: Former Infy CFO to Karnataka govt

As the new government assumed office in Karnataka, a senior IT industry figure expressed hope that it would focus on governance issues and work towards transforming Bengaluru into a true global city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The former Chief Financial Officer of Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys Ltd, V Balakrishnan said Karnataka deserves a strong and stable government which focuses on governance issues.

The governance of Bengaluru city, he said, had taken a backseat in the last few years.

"The crumbling infrastructure, garbage issues, electricity, roads, etc., are making the city unlivable for its citizens", Balakrishnan told PTI.

"The brand Bengaluru is important not only from an IT industry perspective but also for Karnataka state and India as a whole".

He expressed hope that the new government would focus on governance issues in Bengaluru with top most urgency and priority, and make it a true global city. "The starting point may be the change in regulations to elect a mayor directly by people with a fixed term of five years with adequate powers. This will bring in ownership and accountability," he said.

Successive governments, he said, have neglected the city and there is total lack of development in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is rightly called the "Silicon Valley of India" and deserves the governance that fits this tag, Balakrishnan added.

