App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transactions with companies from tax havens under I-T scanner: Report

The I-T Department wants such transactions to be scrutinised to ensure that Indian companies are not routing transactions through tax havens to lower their outgo

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Tax assessment
Representative Image: Tax assessment

The Income Tax (I-T) Department will conduct additional due diligence on transactions with companies from tax havens, The Economic Times reported.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued an advisory with a list of countries considered as tax havens, asking authorities to keep an eye on transactions from these regions.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

"The idea is to be vigilant towards such transactions," a department official told The Economic Times.

related news

The I-T Department wants these transactions to be scrutinised to ensure that Indian companies are not routing transactions through tax havens to lower their outgo, the report said.

The Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS) project at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has criticised such practices.

It is a harmful practice to offer a low or zero tax rate to entities that have "no economic substance" in the jurisdiction, according to the BEPS.

A thorough analysis of a country's tax practices is carried out before declaring that they have a harmful regime.

Experts told the paper that the CBDT's advisory is in line with Action 5 of the BEPS project.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Income Tax

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.