Transactions with companies from tax havens under I-T scanner: Report

The Income Tax (I-T) Department will conduct additional due diligence on transactions with companies from tax havens, The Economic Times reported.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued an advisory with a list of countries considered as tax havens, asking authorities to keep an eye on transactions from these regions.

"The idea is to be vigilant towards such transactions," a department official told The Economic Times.

The I-T Department wants these transactions to be scrutinised to ensure that Indian companies are not routing transactions through tax havens to lower their outgo, the report said.

The Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS) project at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has criticised such practices.

It is a harmful practice to offer a low or zero tax rate to entities that have "no economic substance" in the jurisdiction, according to the BEPS.

A thorough analysis of a country's tax practices is carried out before declaring that they have a harmful regime.

Experts told the paper that the CBDT's advisory is in line with Action 5 of the BEPS project.