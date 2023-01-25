English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Transactions of over Rs 12,000 crore by insurance companies under I-T department's lens: Report

    Insurance companies are under scanner for allegedly making payments to agents well above the cap set by regulator and reportedly routing them through shell companies.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST
    income tax department

    income tax department

    The commission paid by insurers to agents has come under tax lens as the income tax department is probing transactions worth over Rs 12,000 crore that could have been routed through shell companies, Economic Times reported.

    This comes after the GST authorities had last year informed the regulator about these alleged shell companies being floated to route commissions to agents which is above the cap set by it.

    Both life and non-life insurers are allegedly involved in these bogus payments to shell companies, the ET reported quoted a senior government official as saying.

    "So, while nearly 15% was paid through legitimate channels, the extra amount was routed to firms and showed as marketing or advertising expenses. These companies raised fake invoices, and GST is the only law which treats a fake invoice as a document," the official told ET.