Trane Technologies keen to offer cold-chain storage solutions COVID-19 vaccines manufacturers, distributors

Ireland based Trane Technologies on November 2 stated that the firm is keen to introduce end-to-end global solution to the India market, aiming to provide an 'unbroken' link to cold chain solutions for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Trane Technologies' brand Thermo King has now expanded its portfolio of temporary storage solutions, which has end-to-end temperature-controlled cold chain solutions for vaccine shipments.

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial.

Trane Technologies HVAC & Transport (India & SAARC country leader) Kishor Patil had stated that apart from providing cold chain solutions, the firm is also mulling to develop tailored products for local adaptations to meet the growing needs, reports Hindu BusinessLine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Pointing out that nearly 20 percent of temperature-sensitive healthcare products get damaged during transport, while 25 percent of vaccines reach their destination in a degraded state, Trane Technologies stated that its cold chain solutions can enable these COVID-19 vaccine-making companies and their distributors ensure the efficacy of their products through the entire cold chain.

The firm claims that it will provide last-mile delivery and at storage points along the way via air transport, marine, rail, trailer, etc.