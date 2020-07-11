Train line to connect Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Yelahanka-Bangarpet line

The Ministry of Railways has confirmed that a train line will connect Bengaluru’s Kempegfowda International Airport to the Yelahanka-Bangarpet line by August.



Work on railway halt station at "Kempe Gowda International Airport" on Yelahanka-Bangarpet line is progressing and will be completed by august 2020. pic.twitter.com/a8OqBAQSaU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 9, 2020

Services will be managed by the Indian Railways' (IR) South Western Railway zone. The halt station will be close to the airport building. Once operational, it will allow Bengaluru easy connectivity by train, the quoted report said.

Airport operator Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) will likely begin 15-minute interval shuttle services to and from the train halt to the airport once the project is operational, it added.

With the development of new train lines in the city, Bengaluru joins the list of metros such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, which have their own suburban rail networks. The southern city will get a 148 km long suburban rail line with 55-odd stations, funded 20 percent by central government equity and 60 percent from external assistance.