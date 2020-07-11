App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Train line to connect Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Yelahanka-Bangarpet line

The Ministry confirmed that work on railway halt station at Kempegowda International Airport on Yelahanka-Bangarpet line is progressing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Railways has confirmed that a train line will connect Bengaluru’s Kempegfowda International Airport to the Yelahanka-Bangarpet line by August.

In a tweet from its official account the Railways attached a news report of the development and confirmed:

Services will be managed by the Indian Railways' (IR) South Western Railway zone. The halt station will be close to the airport building. Once operational, it will allow Bengaluru easy connectivity by train, the quoted report said.

Airport operator Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) will likely begin 15-minute interval shuttle services to and from the train halt to the airport once the project is operational, it added.

With the development of new train lines in the city, Bengaluru joins the list of metros such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, which have their own suburban rail networks. The southern city will get a 148 km long suburban rail line with 55-odd stations, funded 20 percent by central government equity and 60 percent from external assistance.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Airport #Bengaluru #infrastructure #Kempe Gowda International Airport #Ministry of Railways

