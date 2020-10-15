Trailblazers | Time to end collective delusion that burnout is the price for success, says Arianna Huffington

Note to readers: Trailblazers is a series of interviews with thought leaders, industry disruptors and other personalities impacting the world of business, arts and politics.

Arianna Huffington disrupted news when she launched the Huffington Post in 2005, giving a platform to bloggers and making news “a two-way street”. Named as Time magazine’s 100 most influential people, she is also the founder-CEO of Thrive Global, a technology company that aims to fight the burnout epidemic by offering solutions to enterprises across the globe. As coronavirus upends lives and businesses, Huffington tells Moneycontrol that setbacks can be turned into opportunities and it starts with prioritising our well-being. Mental resilience has never been more important. The author of more than 15 books finds inspiration in the words of Marcus Aurelius. “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength,” she quotes from his book Meditations, which is always on her bedside table. Passion and self-knowledge are the two traits that have made her what she is but Huffington says it is equally important to unplug and recharge. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q) In 2005, you co-founded Huffington Post (now HuffPost), disrupting traditional outlets through the intertwining of media and tech. What was the inspiration behind this idea and how hard was it to convince investors such as Softbank to be part of a Series A?

What we wanted to do was to take the sorts of conversations people have at work and around the dinner tables with their families and friends—conversations about art and food and politics and books and sex—and put them online and open them up so everybody could add their voice to the conversation.

We also wanted to use technology to open up the media as well and take it from a presentation model, where people are just given the news and that’s that, to a participation model, where they’re given the news about their world and their communities in real-time and then a conversation begins. We wanted to open up a two-way street so people weren’t just informed about their world but given tools to empower them to change their world.

And it wasn’t hard getting the Series A from Softbank. We got it a year after we launched and though we had a lot of doubters—one critic called us “the movie equivalent of Gigli, Ishtar and Heaven’s Gate rolled into one”, which I don’t think was a compliment—we were growing right from the start. Investors quickly saw our potential and wanted to be a part of it.

Q) You turned HuffPost into a global media platform leading it to be acquired by AOL in 2011 (which, in turn, was acquired by Verizon Media in 2015). Looking back, what were the three entrepreneurial traits that helped you build HuffPost?

I’ve now launched two startups and I can definitely say that I’ve been able to implement many lessons that I’ve learned from HuffPost into the launch of Thrive Global.

The first is passion. Being an entrepreneur is going to test you in every way and there are going to be constant roadblocks. You’re going to have to love what you do. And I’m passionate about helping people connect with their world and with themselves in a more effective way. And running a technology and behaviour-change company, we’re able to see what motivates them on a neural level and why people make the choices they make. Being able to build tools that allow people to make choices that are better and more fulfilling for them in the long run is incredibly exciting to me.

And then, the flipside of that is that you have to know how to use your energy and how to replenish it; especially when you’re passionate about what you do, which can make you especially susceptible to burnout. I know a lot more with my second company about the value — in fact, the necessity—of unplugging and recharging. So, knowing the value of well-being, how it’s connected to your performance and what you need to do to prioritise your well-being is also key.

The third is self-knowledge. That might seem strange to talk about in the context of entrepreneurship because people think of entrepreneurs as being out in the world doing things, giving direction and generally steering the ship. But to do all that effectively, and know what decisions you need to make in the world, you have to also know yourself. You have to connect with yourself by getting out of the hurricane into the calm centre. It’s from that place that you can tap into your wisdom and make your best decisions, which is really what entrepreneurship is about. Taking care of your well-being gives you the perspective to see the iceberg before it sinks your ship.

Knowing yourself also makes you less likely to be susceptible to the myth of the infallible founder, that you alone are able to fix everything. If you buy into the infallible founder myth, you’ll quickly find out how fallible you really are.

Q) What do you believe is the next frontier of news and what could be the wider implications of this increasingly algorithmic world we live in?

The next frontier is going to be the technology that augments our humanity. We’re long past the point of diminishing returns on technology that diminishes our humanity. That’s the kind of technology that consumes us. We’re all deeply familiar with it. We’re enveloped in it, and the algorithms you mention are designed to keep us there. But the next frontier is the technology that, paradoxically, helps us manage our relationship with technology.

Those algorithms aren’t going away but the same AI and neuroscience technologies can also be used to unhook us from our devices and help us unplug and recharge. That’s the foundation of our Thrive enterprise app, which serves as a mental resilience coach in your pocket.

It includes four journeys that correspond to the challenges we’re all facing: there’s Recharge—how we can get the sleep we need and have 60-second recharge moments during the day. Then there’s Fuel—about nutrition and movement. Then Focus—on how we can better focus and prioritise our to-do lists, manage our technology and learn to work smarter, not longer. And last, there’s Connect, about how we can better connect with ourselves and with one another.

And it’s all based on Microsteps, which are small, science-backed actions we can incorporate into our daily lives right away and on storytelling to inspire and motivate us.

Q) In 2017 you become the founder and CEO of a new mission-led organisation helping people Thrive all across the world. Tell us more about this and its offerings.

Thrive is a behaviour-change tech company with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. It’s about helping individuals and corporations unlock their full potential.

The mission of ending stress and burnout is a big one, but there’s a hunger out there for change and we were rapidly expanding around the world before the pandemic. But the pandemic has injected a sense of urgency into everything we do. Stress, burnout and work-life integration were huge problems before COVID-19, and suddenly they were all amplified to emergency levels. Companies that were slowly changing their cultures realised that for the sake of their employees and the company’s own collective resilience, they needed to act sooner rather than later.

ferings are both tailored to the current moment but also built to help companies and their employees sustain their resilience and performance long after the pandemic ends.

One of our most exciting products is the Thrive ZP app, which grew out of our partnership with Walmart. It allows users to take a 21-day Thrive ZP Challenge to help them make Better Choices and gives them Microsteps to help reach their goals. When they complete a challenge, they can submit a short story about their experience to enter for a chance to win a cash prize from a $1-million prize pool. At Walmart, the programme has been a huge success and there are now over 230,000 inspirational stories of people changing their lives by making just one better choice. And now the app is available for everyone to download.

In addition, our behaviour-change platform includes Thriving Mind, Thriving Families and Thriving Performance.

Thriving Mind is a tool to help build mental resilience and support the mental health of employees that we developed along with Stanford Medicine. Working with Accenture, we’ve deployed Thriving Mind to over half a million employees in their global workforce in eight languages. And the response has been amazing—it’s the highest adoption Accenture has had with a voluntary course. We’ve also launched Thriving Mind at Salesforce to their global workforce of 50,000 employees and have signed a multi-year deal with them to be their global well-being platform.

Thriving Families is a comprehensive work-life integration tool that includes a multi-part video series, the latest science, inspiring stories, actionable Microsteps and a home organisational system. The experience helps users shift their mindset, so they can prioritise their own well-being, set boundaries so they can be productive, improve communication both at home and work and learn a system to more fairly divide up tasks to make work-life integration actually work.

Thriving Performance is a course that helps build well-being, productivity and success using the science behind our four pathways of Well-Being, Wisdom, Connection and Purpose. We’ve launched it at Bank of America to help their employees manage stress during this challenging moment.

We also offer Thriving Parenthood, developed in partnership with Stanford Medicine, which supports working parents through every part of parenthood, from fertility and pregnancy to infant development, sleep management and re-entry to work.

And Thriving Across Our Differences is particularly relevant right now because it gives companies the tools and strategies they need to create a culture of inclusion, empathy and belonging that works for all team members.

Q) In the book Thrive one aspect that is discussed is redefining the definition of success. A third metric is explored—creating a life of well-being, wisdom and wonder. I’m intrigued by this notion of wonder, can you kindly elaborate?

Wonder is an underemphasised but extremely important part of our overall well-being. It allows us to step outside of ourselves, broadens our perspective and helps us manage stress by putting our own lives and our own problems into focus.

Sure, we can experience wonder by doing things like going to a museum or through travel, which are of course harder now. But our sense of wonder can be triggered by anything—all it requires is just sometimes looking at things in a new way. We can experience wonder by looking at the rain or seeing our children’s faces even if they’re home all day in a remote school! Sometimes our sense of wonder is even stronger when it’s provoked by something ordinary.

But the most important thing is that we have to be open to experiencing wonder. We’re unlikely to experience it if we’re filling all of our limited downtime with mindless scrolling or binge-watching, no matter how great all the shows are.

And if people think they’re too busy to make the time to pause and experience wonder, one of my favourite studies showed that experiencing wonder and awe makes us feel like we have more time. In other words, it moves us from a feeling of time famine to a feeling of time affluence.

Q) At Thrive, all the conference rooms are named after philosophers such as the Marcus Aurelius board room. Do you have a favourite quote of his or any book recommendations that explore a combination of science, philosophy and storytelling that may move or inspire people?

Marcus Aurelius’ book Meditations is always on my bedside table—I love to read a passage from it every night. One of my favourites, which is particularly apt during this time in which people feel helpless and like so much of their lives is out of their control, is, “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

Yes, we all feel at the mercy of huge, large-scale events right now. But we were no more able to control our external world before the pandemic. We can, however, control our inner world and our responses to the outside world.

And another book that just came out is Bruce Feiler’s Life Is in the Transitions. He has written several books about spirituality and pilgrimages and how we search for meaning. His new book is all about how it’s in difficult transitions and in times of crisis that we can reconnect with our values, and experience renewal and rebirth. And it’s got amazing storytelling, since he based it on interviews with hundreds of people who had gone through difficult transitions to identify patterns in what they’d learned that we could all apply to our lives.

Q) Are there any specific parts of the Thrive platform that can help our readers to level up in their business or entrepreneurial journey?

One of my favourite tools of the Thrive ZP app is Reset, which allows you to create a personalised guide with photos, quotes and sounds that help you feel more calm and centered in just 60 seconds, which science has shown is all we need. Everybody needs to course-correct and reset throughout the day but for entrepreneurs, days can be filled with constant and unexpected challenges. Reset allows us to replenish ourselves throughout the day so we don’t end up making decisions in a depleted state.

Q) In the past, you have spoken about how setbacks, difficulties and even heartbreaks can be turned into seeds of new light and success, such as when you decided to make the move from London to New York. Covid-19 and the consequent macro environment has been a tough time for many, is there any advice you can give around this?

This is a difficult time for people all over the world. Everybody has their own challenges but what we have in common is that we all need resilience to meet those challenges. And the way we tap into our resilience is by prioritising our mental health and taking care of ourselves. When we’re recharged and engaged, we’re not at the mercy of our survival instincts and the creative rather than reactive parts of our minds can come to the surface. And that’s when we can turn challenges and even setbacks into opportunities for success. But it really starts with prioritising our own well-being.

One of my favourite microsteps is to gently escort my devices out of my bedroom before I go to bed. Phones are amazing tools but they’re also repositories of everything we need to put away to allow us to sleep—our to-do lists, our inboxes, our anxieties, the often grim news of our current moment. So sometimes the best tool is simply to remove everything that’s making it hard to put away the day, so we can meet the challenges of the next day with our resilience replenished.

Q) And finally, what is on your travel list once it opens up and any plans to visit India?

I don't have any travel plans right now—like most people, my current travel is all online. But, yes, I always have plans to travel to India even when I have no actual travel plans. And that’s because India is my favourite country in the world. I’ve been in love with India ever since my first trip there when I was 17, when I went to Visva Bharati University, outside of Calcutta, to study comparative religion.

In between studies, I travelled across the country and loved every bit of it and it’s a love affair that has continued to this day. That’s one of the reasons I was so thrilled when we launched Thrive Global India. Like all countries, India has its unique challenges but it also has traditions that offer unique solutions to so many of the world’s modern problems.

So I live in a perpetual state of having plans to travel to India — knowing I’m always going to go back is good for my mental health.

(Shiv Morjaria is a lawyer for an investment bank and split his time between London and Dubai)