TRAI to review charges of cable landing stations; international calling, broadband tariffs may fall

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India plans to review charges that international long distance operators and broadband service providers pay to owners of cable landing stations. The regulator today floated a consultation paper to seek stakeholder views on revising these charges.

A TRAI official told Moneycontrol the intent was to cut these charges to align them with the market scenario. If this happens, consumers may have to pay less for calling overseas and their broadband consumption.

The regulator plans to revise two of these charges – one called access facilitation charge and another called co-location charge. To do that, there are two elements related to these charges the regulator is trying to revise the limits of the utilisation factor and the conversion factor.

Currently, TRAI assumes a utilisation of 70 percent and a conversion factor of 2.6 times. Typically, an ILD operator and a broadband service provider would want the regulator to assume higher utilisation and a lower conversion factor to fix the charges. A cable station operator would expect the opposite.

A cable landing is an onshore infrastructure that receives traffic from the optic fiber cables lying under the sea. Submarine cable terminates in the country through a cable landing station.

Provision of access at cable landing station involves costs for which owners of the cable landing station need to be fairly compensated. Cost-based access facilitation charges and collocation charges would compensate owners of the cable landing stations for the costs incurred by them for providing access facilitation and other resources to other operators at the cable landing stations.

Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices are two of the biggest cable landing station owners in India. There are 16 cable landing stations that connect India to the rest of the world.

While cable landing stations are mostly owned by an individual entity, it is not so in case of subsea fiber optic cables which typically run for thousands of kilometres and requires a huge investment. They are typically set up by a consortium with individual companies owning a certain stake in a particular cable system.