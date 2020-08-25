TRAI to issue show-cause notices to Vodafone Idea, Airtel for premium data plans: Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will issue show-cause notices to Airtel and Vodafone Idea, asking them the reason for not discontinuing their Platinum and RedX plans, respectively.

“Vodafone and Airtel are likely to get less than a week to respond,” an official told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Airtel introduced its Platinum plan on July 6, while Vodafone’s RedX has been available since November 2019. Vodafone has much to lose as close to 130,000 users could switch to rivals if the plan is halted, the report said.

The regulator had told the telcos that these plans appeared to be over-charging customers for faster data speeds, while also fragmenting the 4G highway on tariff basis—something it is strictly against.

TRAI may put a complete stop to such plans, evident from the fact that the show-cause notices are a legal requirement before any final direction is given, the official added.

Experts expect that telcos to approach the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) in case of an “unfavourable order”.

Vodafone had sought TDSAT's intervention after the regulator suspended the plans on July 11 and got a three-week stay. The matter will again come for hearing on September 10. Airtel agreed to comply with TRAI’s final decision, which is yet waited.

Last week, TRAI requested time from TDSAT to conclude its inquiry into whether these plans degraded the quality of service for other users. It initiated checks following a complaint by Reliance Jio on July 8.