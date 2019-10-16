App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI releases consultation paper on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

The consultation paper has been prepared to seek the views of the stakeholders on issues related to estimation of the reserve prices for auction of FM radio channels, TRAI said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper to seek comments to finalise the methodology for setting reserve prices for the auction of FM radio channels. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in August asked TRAI for its recommendations on reserve prices for 283 cities (260 new plus 23 existing), under FM Phase-III Policy.

The consultation paper has been prepared to seek the views of the stakeholders on issues related to estimation of the reserve prices for auction of FM radio channels, TRAI said in a statement.

As part of the process, the consultation paper has been uploaded on the TRAI website.

Close

Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by November 6 this year.

Counter-comments, if any, may be submitted by November 13 this year, the statement said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Business #TRAI

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.