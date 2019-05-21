App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRAI may soon regulate OTT services: Report

Trai also indicated that streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar could also be brought under the scanner in the future.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Over-the-top (OTT) digital providers may soon be subject to regulations similar to those for telecom service providers (TSPs) by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI),  Mint reported.

A key argument in an open house on May 20 was for a licensing and regulatory framework for OTT communication services as they provided services similar to those of telecom companies, making them a threat to national security and data privacy if they are misused.

RS Sharma, Chairman of TRAI stated that the regulatory body would come out with a set of regulations or recommendations within a month, it said.

The report quoted Sharma saying, ''Communication services is a broad term, we are, however, restricting our scope to those OTT services whose function is similar to those TSPs that have a licence. The regulatory imbalance between TSPs and OTT services formed the central question of the discussion.''

related news

TRAI also indicated that OTT video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar may also be under regulatory consideration in the future, but are currently not a part of the discussion, the report stated.

However, those favouring a free internet see this argument as a reductive one. The paper quoted the Internet Freedom Foundation saying that regulating diverse internet applications and services under the single category of OTT may not accomodate the "feature richness" of such applications.

"The dangers of avoiding bright lines of regulation and the uncertainty in treatment may prevent free expression which forms the very basis for innovative thought and action," it argued.

The foundation also expressed concerns that such a move would bring about costly legal compliance and product decisions that may act as a  deterrent to the flourishing of India’s start-up ecosystem.

Telcos are supportive of the move as they incur expenses on regulation and taxes that OTTs are exempt from, the report stated. It also quoted the Cellular Operators Association of India, which said that TSPs pay multiple levies including regulatory levies, which limits the way TSPs can do business and earn revenues while at the same time incur added expenses in the form of compulsory compliances.

The association also told the publication that given the surge in demand for the data-streaming of video content, TSPs need to put the required investments to meet it. To be able to do, it suggested that either the current revenues earned by these operators need to grow, or the taxes that are charged be reduced.  The association suggested that one way to go about this would be to review the current licensing and regulatory provisions on TSPs, and placing the same on OTT communications services.

Earlier this year, nine leading online curated content providers voluntarily signed a self-regulatory code of best practices under the aegis of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The platforms included Netflix, Hotstar, Jio, Voot, Zee5, Arre, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji and Eros Now.

 

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Amazon Prime #Hotstar #Netflix #OTT #Telecom #TRAI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.