TRAI may reduce 5G spectrum price if government directs: Report

While the highly anticipated 5G is still in the planning phase, the first auction in about four years will kick off on March 1 for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks.

February 24, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Following the complaints from telecom companies about the exorbitant prices, the telecom regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) may consider lowering the base price for the fifth generation (5G) spectrum if the government asks it to do so, Mint reported.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) should provide strong reasons to revise the prices or it may become a "compliance issue," with questions raised on the methods of TRAI, a person aware of the issue told the publication.

“The government has to take a call. If the Telecom Department feels that the reserve price should be lowered with reasons to support it, then the regulator may look into it,” the person cited above said.

While the highly anticipated 5G is still in the planning phase, the first auction in about four years will kick off on March 1 for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks. The three big telcos - Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio will reportedly participate in the auction.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology pulled up the DoT for the "unconscionably long delay” in auctioning of the spectrum and recommending that spectrum auction including auctioning of 3300 MHz to 3600 MHz be conducted at the earliest.

The telecom operators had raised concerns over the high prices of the spectrum as compared to other countries. They said the TRAI had recommended Rs. 492 crore per MHz as reserve price for spectrum in 3300 MHz to 3600 MHz for 5G, which is far higher than the auctioned spectrum price in other countries.

However, TRAI had defended the pricing of the 5G spectrum saying it's based on industry feedback.

