TRAI extends 6 paise/minute IUC charge to Dec 31, 2020

S&P BSE Telecom | 2019 return: 8.23 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 988.38 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1069.75

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the mobile interconnect usage charges of 6 paise per minute by a year to December 31, 2020.

"For wireless to wireless domestic calls, termination charge would continue to remain as Re 0.06 (paise six only) per minute up to December 31, 2020," TRAI said in a release.

The implementation of the new Bill and Keep regime has been deferred to January 1, 2021, after which the IUC charges will become zero.

Currently, interconnect charge, also referred to as call termination charge is paid by the call-originating telecom company to the destination operator.

For instance, when a Vodafone user calls an Airtel user, Vodafone will pay Airtel 6 paise per minute and vice versa.