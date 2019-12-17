TRAI extends 6 paise/minute IUC charge to Dec 31, 2020

The implementation of the new Bill and Keep regime has been deferred to January 1, 2021, after which the IUC charges will become zero.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the mobile interconnect usage charges of 6 paise per minute by a year to December 31, 2020.
"For wireless to wireless domestic calls, termination charge would continue to remain as Re 0.06 (paise six only) per minute up to December 31, 2020," TRAI said in a release.
Currently, interconnect charge, also referred to as call termination charge is paid by the call-originating telecom company to the destination operator.
For instance, when a Vodafone user calls an Airtel user, Vodafone will pay Airtel 6 paise per minute and vice versa.The BAK system is a pricing arrangement that makes way for two telecom operators to terminate calls from each other's network at no charge.