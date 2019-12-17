App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRAI extends 6 paise/minute IUC charge to Dec 31, 2020

The implementation of the new Bill and Keep regime has been deferred to January 1, 2021, after which the IUC charges will become zero.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
S&P BSE Telecom | 2019 return: 8.23 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 988.38 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1069.75
S&P BSE Telecom | 2019 return: 8.23 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 988.38 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1069.75

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the mobile interconnect usage charges of 6 paise per minute by a year to December 31, 2020.

"For wireless to wireless domestic calls, termination charge would continue to remain as Re 0.06 (paise six only) per minute up to December 31, 2020," TRAI said in a release.

The implementation of the new Bill and Keep regime has been deferred to January 1, 2021, after which the IUC charges will become zero.

Close

Currently, interconnect charge, also referred to as call termination charge is paid by the call-originating telecom company to the destination operator.

For instance, when a Vodafone user calls an Airtel user, Vodafone will pay Airtel 6 paise per minute and vice versa.

The BAK system is a pricing arrangement that makes way for two telecom operators to terminate calls from each other's network at no charge.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #IUC #Telecom

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.