Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI directs TataSky to file a status report over implementation of new tariff regime

The sectoral regulator also alleged that the DTH operator is misleading its consumers by informing subscribers that "TRAI has extended the date of implementation of new regulatory framework".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked direct-to-home operator TataSky to file a status report over implementation of new rule that allows viewers select and pay only for the channels they wished to view, citing large number of complaints from its consumers.

The sectoral regulator also alleged that the DTH operator is misleading its consumers by informing subscribers that "TRAI has extended the date of implementation of new regulatory framework".

In a letter to Tata Sky, TRAI said it has received a "a large number of complaints" from its subscribers that the company has "not made any provision in their system to obtain the choice of subscribers as per the new regulatory framework."

Subscriber have "also pointed out that the customer care centre of Tata Sky as well as the (ticker' running on Tata Sky platform channels are misleading the subscribers by informing that the TRAI has extended the date of implementation of new regulatory framework", it added.

"This information is patently false and misleading," TRAI said in its letter, adding it "has only provided time up to January 31, 2019, to enable the subscribers to choose television channels for a smooth migration to the new regulatory framework".

When contacted, TataSky, a joint venture between the Tata Group and 21st Century Fox, declined to comment saying the matter is subjudice before the court.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 08:16 pm

