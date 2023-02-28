 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Trafigura trader who led deals with alleged fraudster to leave

Bloomberg
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

Trafigura trader Harshdeep Bhatia was the “main trader” working on the company’s dealings with Prateek Gupta, who Trafigura has accused of selling it nickel cargoes that didn’t contain any nickel, according to court filings.

A metals trader in Trafigura Group’s Mumbai office, who led the trading house’s relationship with the businessman at the heart of a massive alleged fraud, is leaving the company.

Trafigura trader Harshdeep Bhatia was the “main trader” working on the company’s dealings with Prateek Gupta, who Trafigura has accused of selling it nickel cargoes that didn’t contain any nickel, according to court filings.

Bhatia is leaving Trafigura, people familiar with the matter said separately, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Trafigura has said it doesn’t believe any of its employees was complicit in what it described as a “systematic fraud” against it. A Trafigura spokesperson said the company would not comment on personnel matters.