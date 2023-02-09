 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trafigura faces $577 million loss after uncovering nickel fraud

Bloomberg
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

The missing nickel is a blow for the company that has grown rapidly in the past decade to become one of the world’s largest trading houses.

Trafigura has spent the past two months uncovering what it believes is a systematic fraud against it. (Representative image)

Commodity trader Trafigura Group is facing more than half a billion dollars in losses after discovering metal cargoes it bought didn’t contain the nickel they were supposed to.

Trafigura has spent the past two months uncovering what it believes is a systematic fraud against it. It has started legal action against Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and several companies connected to him including TMT Metals and subsidiaries of UD Trading Group, Trafigura said in a statement.

The missing nickel is a blow for the company that has grown rapidly in the past decade to become one of the world’s largest trading houses. It’s also another black mark for the metals-trading industry, which in recent years has been beset by tales of fake warehouse receipts, duplicate shipping documents and containers filled with painted rocks.

Trafigura has recorded a $577 million impairment as a result of the fraud, although the final cost could be lower if it’s able to recover some funds. The group’s head of nickel and cobalt trading, Socrates Economou, is leaving the company, according to people familiar with the matter. However, Trafigura said it does not believe that anyone at the company was complicit in the fraud.