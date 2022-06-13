English
    Traffic curbs on June 14 near Mumbai's BKC in view of PM Modi's visit. Details here

    From 4 pm to 8 pm, vehicular traffic will remain suspended on several roads leading to the venue where the prime minister would be present.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST
    A corporate office based in BKC, Mumbai's business hub (Representative image)

    A corporate office based in BKC, Mumbai's business hub (Representative image)

    Traffic curbs will be imposed near Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the business hub of Mumbai, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on June 14, stated a circular issued by the city police.

    Modi is scheduled to attend 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' or the 200th anniversary celebrations of Mumbai Samachar, a Gujarati daily which was started back in 1822.

    From 4 pm to 8 pm, all roads leading towards Kurla Razzak junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction and the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate will remain closed, the circular said.

    Vehicular traffic on some other roads in the vicinity will be diverted, it added. Officials speaking to news agency PTI confirmed that police presence will be escalated in the area to ensure maximum security.

    The BKC area of Mumbai entails some of the top corporate offices, including Lowe Lintas, Oberoi Hotels, Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services and JP Morgan, among others.

    Traffic regulations during the prime minister's official visits remain under focus since the "security lapse" that was reported in January this year when he was en route to Punjab's Hussainiwala.

    Modi's convoy was left stuck for 15-20 minutes close to Ferozepur as protests had erupted against the central government. The Ministry of Home Affairs described the incident as “a major lapse", and had sought a detailed report from the state government.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BKC #mumbai #Mumbai police #Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 10:37 pm
