App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trading turnover of MCX jumps to near 7-year highs

The precious high recorded on April 15, 2013 when the turnover touched Rs 119,941 crore, which is also a lifetime high.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The trading turnover at India’s largest commodity exchange MCX jumped to a nearly seven-year high at Rs 62,318 crore, due to a sharp jump in volumes of gold, silver, and crude oil.

Trading volumes at the exchange has seen a spurt after a US drone strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, which led to increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The volume of the contracts for gold on Jaunary 8 was Rs 15,932.16 crore, an eight-year high, while silver was at Rs 9,503.25 crore and crude oil was at a lifetime high of Rs 28,440.33 crore.

Close

The MCX had touched April 15, 2013 when the turnover touched Rs 119,941 crore, which is also a lifetime high.

related news

In the international market, gold prices hit a seven-year high of $1,613.30, but pared gains to close at $1,560.20 as softening rhetoric on the US and Iran calmed concerns of a larger military conflict. The internal crude benchmark, Brent, also fell 4.15 percent to settle at $65.44 after hitting an intraday high of $71.75.

The yellow metal ended 2019 with a gain of 23.74 percent in rupee terms and approximately 19 percent in dollar terms. This is the second-best performance by the yellow metal in this decade (in dollar terms) after 2010. While Brent crude ended 2019 with a gain of 27.84 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Market news #MCX

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.