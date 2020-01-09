Trading turnover of MCX jumps to near 7-year highs

The precious high recorded on April 15, 2013 when the turnover touched Rs 119,941 crore, which is also a lifetime high.
The trading turnover at India’s largest commodity exchange MCX jumped to a nearly seven-year high at Rs 62,318 crore, due to a sharp jump in volumes of gold, silver, and crude oil.
Trading volumes at the exchange has seen a spurt after a US drone strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, which led to increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The volume of the contracts for gold on Jaunary 8 was Rs 15,932.16 crore, an eight-year high, while silver was at Rs 9,503.25 crore and crude oil was at a lifetime high of Rs 28,440.33 crore.
In the international market, gold prices hit a seven-year high of $1,613.30, but pared gains to close at $1,560.20 as softening rhetoric on the US and Iran calmed concerns of a larger military conflict. The internal crude benchmark, Brent, also fell 4.15 percent to settle at $65.44 after hitting an intraday high of $71.75.The yellow metal ended 2019 with a gain of 23.74 percent in rupee terms and approximately 19 percent in dollar terms. This is the second-best performance by the yellow metal in this decade (in dollar terms) after 2010. While Brent crude ended 2019 with a gain of 27.84 percent.