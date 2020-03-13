App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trading halted! Here is what happens in a lower circuit and how it is calculated

The index-based market-wide circuit breaker system applies at three stages of the index movement, either way-- at 10%, 15% and 20%.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian stock exchanges have been implementing index-based market-wide circuit breakers since July 2, 2001, based on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) guidelines.

The circuit-breaker system applies at three stages of index movement, either way-- at 10%, 15%, and 20%. These breakers when triggered bring about a coordinated trading halt in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide, the NSE has said in a note.

The circuit breakers are triggered by the movement of either the BSE Sensex or the Nifty, whichever is breached earlier, it said.

The market re-opens with a pre-open call auction session. The duration of the halt and the pre-open session are as below:

Circuit

Circuit 1

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:04 am

#Circuit filter #coronavirus #Lower circuit #Nifty #Sensex

