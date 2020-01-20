Trades in DHFL, Reliance Capital bonds hit record: Report

Trades in Indian high-risk or ‘junk’ bonds, including Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Reliance Capital, hit a record during the previous week, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Last week, Deutsche Bank bought lowest rated bonds of DHFL and Reliance Capital at 69-80 percent discounts, the report said.

About Rs 1,200 crore worth of outstanding bonds of DHFL and Reliance Capital traded last week alone, the report said. Between June and December roughly Rs 700-1,000 crore of the high-risk commercial papers had changed hands.

“The bank is mostly buying on behalf of its offshore clients, including some large hedge funds,” said a leading capital markets trader told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment, when approached by The Economic Times.

DHFL recently became the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be taken to bankruptcy court. Earlier in January, bondholders initiated insolvency proceedings against Reliance Home Finance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

The bonds of both financial services companies were rated 'junk' after defaulting on crucial payments.