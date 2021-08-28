Traders union CAIT slams Niti Aayog for interference in e-commerce norms

The supply of branded as well as unbranded essential goods to kirana stores has suffered due to the lockdown.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on August 28 launched an attack on the government think tank Niti Aayog for interfering in the e-commerce rules proposed by the Consumer Affairs department. CAIT said that such a line taken by Niti Aayog seems to be under the pressure and influence of foreign e-commerce giants.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, “It is unfortunate that Niti Aayog in the last seven years since its inception has done absolutely nothing to support the eight crore traders of India. Now when the government is trying to create a level playing field in the retail sector, Niti Aayog is interfering and trying to derail the process. “

CAIT President BC Bhartia added, “It is deeply shocking to see such a callous and indifferent attitude of the Niti Aayog, that has remained a silent spectator for last so many years when the foreign e-commerce giants have circumvented every rule of the FDI policy and blatantly violated and destroyed the retail & e-commerce landscape of the country but have out of the blue decided to voice their views at a time when the proposed e-commerce rules will potentially end the malpractices of the e-commerce companies.“

These comments come in the wake of recent reports that said that Niti Aayog questioned the role of the Consumer Affairs department in drafting these new norms. Niti Aayog had suggested that certain provisions are beyond the purview of the department and must be handled by other departments like the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Commerce department or the Home and IT ministries which are specialized and better equipped to address these issues, the report added.

Both CAIT leaders reiterated that the Consumer Affairs Ministry should implement the draft consumer protection e-commerce rules at the earliest as they are in the best interest of the consumers as well as the traders of the country.

The norms will not only ensure the best quality and price for the consumers but also create a robust ecosystem of sustainable growth for eight crore Indian traders who are the backbone of the economy and an integral part of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a $5 trillion economy, they added.