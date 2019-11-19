App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Traders to protest against Amazon, Flipkart on November 20: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has on multiple occasions alleged that these companies were circumventing the law and abusing Press Note No 2 of the government's foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders in more than 700 cities will on Wednesday protest against the "unethical and unfair business practices" of e-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart, CAIT said.

During the nationwide agitation, traders will observe November 20 as 'National Protest Day' and hold 'dharna' in more than 700 cities in different states, said the body, which claims to represent 7 crore traders.

In Delhi, a massive 'dharna' will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm in Sadar Bazaar, it added.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 03:30 pm

