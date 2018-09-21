App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Traders plan to move CCI against Samara-Amazon's acquisition of More

They claim that through such deals, international players like Amazon will slowly make inroads in offline retail at the expense of small and medium-sized retailers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is planning to move the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Samara-Amazon's acquisition of Aditya Birla Group's food and grocery retail chain More, The Economic Times reported.

"The contours of the deal are still not clear. Once we have full details, we will approach the Competition Commission of India," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told the paper.

Read — Amazon, Samara Capital buy Aditya Birla Group's retail chain More for Rs 4,200 crore

The traders claim that through such deals, international firms such as Amazon will slowly make inroads in offline retail at the expense of small and medium retailers.

related news

CAIT also launched a 90-day nationwide agitation against the $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal on September 15.

Read — Walmart-Flipkart deal: Traders to launch 90-day protest from September 15

"Walmart has already set foot in India. Now Amazon is also getting into brick-and-mortar retail. Tomorrow, Alibaba would also come," said Khandelwal.

Private equity firm Samara Capital and US-headquartered Amazon have signed an agreement to acquire Aditya Birla Retail's (ABRL) food and grocery retail chain More in a Rs 4,200 crore deal.

The deal, which is expected to have been done with a shell structure in place, is going to give Amazon a big push in the grocery space, which is growing at a fair pace in India.

After the regulator is notified of the deal, the competition watchdog will have to give its prima facie view on the transaction within 30 days, and a final decision within 180 days.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 11:04 am

tags #Aditya Birla group #Amazon #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #more #Samara Capital

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.