Traders plan to move CCI against Samara-Amazon's acquisition of More

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is planning to move the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Samara-Amazon's acquisition of Aditya Birla Group's food and grocery retail chain More, The Economic Times reported.

"The contours of the deal are still not clear. Once we have full details, we will approach the Competition Commission of India," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told the paper.

The traders claim that through such deals, international firms such as Amazon will slowly make inroads in offline retail at the expense of small and medium retailers.

CAIT also launched a 90-day nationwide agitation against the $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal on September 15.

"Walmart has already set foot in India. Now Amazon is also getting into brick-and-mortar retail. Tomorrow, Alibaba would also come," said Khandelwal.

Private equity firm Samara Capital and US-headquartered Amazon have signed an agreement to acquire Aditya Birla Retail's (ABRL) food and grocery retail chain More in a Rs 4,200 crore deal.

The deal, which is expected to have been done with a shell structure in place, is going to give Amazon a big push in the grocery space, which is growing at a fair pace in India.

After the regulator is notified of the deal, the competition watchdog will have to give its prima facie view on the transaction within 30 days, and a final decision within 180 days.