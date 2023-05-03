Traders maintain indifferent attitude, some expect knee-jerk reaction after FOMC meeting

The US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point later today to take the federal funds rate range to 5 percent to 5.25 percent.

Traders seem unbothered by the impact that the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates can have on the Indian market. Though they accept that it will be a factor affecting the market, they don’t take it as a big factor in planning their trades.

Their indifference to the US Fed rate decision is backed as much by their experience as it is by data. The US market usually reacts in a big way after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. However, the Indian markets do not follow blindly.

A Moneycontrol analysis of Fed meetings since 2021 tracking S&P 500 and Nifty 50’s move after rate decision throws up a correlation coefficient of 0.4x. In simple words, it means both indices are positively correlated but not to a great degree.

Thus, traders don’t take the rate decision as one of the key factors for their trade.

Milan Vaishnav, a technical analyst and derivatives trader, said he goes strictly by charts for taking a trade but acknowledges that the decision is one of the factors that can affect the outcome of the trade, either for him or against him.

“For the possibility of trades going against me, I manage risks by taking positions on higher and higher time frame charts,” he said, adding that he is going into tomorrow with Straddle strategy, which is neutral in nature.

Strangle is an options strategy that involves the purchase or sale of two options, allowing the holder to profit based on how much the price moves, while another popular neutral strategy called Straddle involves buying and selling puts and calls for the same strike.

Nifty is weakly correlated to S&P 500 as far as Fed meetings are concerned.

Option data at the end of the day on May 3 suggests a number of hurdles for the index. At the same time, support is also present as traders have not taken a definite view of it.

“Both the indices going into tomorrow’s expiry have mixed open interest data,” said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged. The indecisiveness is owing to the Fed meeting outcome that is scheduled for today.

“The Nifty Index has a lot of demand right from the 17,850 to 17,500 odd levels. So the downside if any currently would face support from this level. The short straddles that are created for the May monthly expiry are at the 18,000 level for the Nifty and 43,000 for Bank Nifty which further indicates that a run-away rally also might not take place in the coming days.”

Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu said this Fed meeting outcome comes on the back of 3.60 percent gains in the month of April and May started on a positive note making markets prone to intermediate corrections.

Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu said this Fed meeting outcome comes on the back of 3.60 percent gains in the month of April and May started on a positive note making markets prone to intermediate corrections.

Low VIX is also keeping market bulls and bears at bay as it is unlikely that the market will make a big move. Especially option writers have been at the receiving end due to VIX being consistently low. Broadly, it has lowered the probability of a large move in Nifty, say traders.

“Fed rate decision will have a short-term impact on the market and after initial volatility, the Nifty will move in the direction of a larger trend which is up,” said Anuj Dixit of Sovereign Global. “A pause will be bullish for sentiments while any hike will see some knee-jerk reaction in the Nifty but it will not change the larger trend.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.