Traders Carnival 2020 to be held in Jaipur: Here's how you can register

Traders Carnival, the annual event that serves as a melting pot for all types of ideas and strategies on trading, is coming to Jaipur this year.

To be held between March 5 and March 7, the event will line up all renowned traders of all styles -- from intra-day and swing to directional and options.

This year's Traders Carnival will also focus on the hottest trend in trading: algo trading.

The Carnival will showcase live trading with both man and machine in action on expiry day (March 5), when algo traders will go toe-to-toe with popular expiry day traders such as Vishvesh Chauhan and Siva. While Siva is a scalper trading in and out within minutes, Vishvesh trades with a slightly higher time horizon that may extend from hours to days.

Apart from live trading, participants will get to interact with some of the best names in the industry like Gaurav Bissa, one of India's finest technical analysts. A trend follower and a reversal analyst, Gaurav will talk on strategies using Harmonics and Ichimoku.

This year's Traders Carnival will also feature local talent: Kusal Kansara and Rishikesh. Though based out of Mumbai, Jaipur is a second home for Kusal. An algo trader, he has built trading infrastructure for algorithmic trading systems and execution strategies. He has created various proprietary indicators and statistical models to generate alphas and beat the market volatility. Managing a large proprietary portfolio, Kusal has an enviable track record, often making monthly returns which some funds fail to achieve even in a year.

Rishikesh, a 30-year-old whizkid from Jaipur underwent losses for 6 straight years from 2009 to 2015. Then, he turned things around dramatically by following principles of position sizing and risk management. Besides talking on these two topics, traders can learn Rishi's experiences and lessons from his failed attempts.

Speaking for the first time at the Carnival will be Rishikesh Singh, a popular trader from Jaipur, who tweets using the handle @Rishikesh_ADX.

Since the event is spread out over three days, it offers an opportunity for participants to interact, learn and get their doubts cleared by experts like Ashish Patel. Ashish manages his positions in the markets using the Elliot Wave as his primary tool. He combines other common technical patterns and momentum indicators along with Elliot Wave to fine-tune his strategy.

Attendees can also interact with Deepak Thakran, who operates the popular Twitter handle @indian_stockss. Among the small breed of traders who trade for a living, Deepak is a price action trader who uses only price behaviour as his guide. An intra-day trader, he is the shadow lurking in the dark to pounce on a stock when it is at its most vulnerable point.

A name synonymous with Nifty levels, Kapil Tandon, an ace trader will be talking about the mechanics of the support and resistance. Kapil’s previous talks at Delhi and Goa are still talked about for the sheer brilliance of his views on almost all asset classes.

Other notable mentions presenting their respective curated strategies are Sandeep Jain from Jaipur, Govind Jhawar from Surat, and one of the foremost experts on options buying, Asit Baran Pati from Delhi.

The Jaipur Traders Carnival is a buffet of trading ideas and strategies. There is something for everyone's taste. Like all carnivals, the biggest advantage is to network and rub shoulders with other traders and the opportunity to get the secret sauce that can change your life.

Traders Carnival has always been a residential conference since inception in 2012. The reason is not difficult to understand. Traders need time to brainstorm, discuss ideas, strategise and more. The Carnival nights go on well beyond midnight.

Those interested in participating may register at traderscarnival.com