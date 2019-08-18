App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Traders body calls for boycott of Chinese goods, seeks up to 500% import duty

The CAIT has "given the call to boycott Chinese products to make China understand the repercussions of supporting Pakistan".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Traders body CAIT on August 18 gave a call for the boycott of Chinese products and sought high customs duties of up to 500 percent on these goods as China supported Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir at the UNSC.

It said that while presenting and supporting Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in United Nation Security Council, China has placed itself on the list of probable enemies for the national security of the country which has made citizens and trading community in particular grossly anguished.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has "given the call to boycott Chinese products to make China understand the repercussions of supporting Pakistan".

Close

It added that the issue will be discussed in a national conference of traders from all states convened by CAIT on August 29.

related news

"China has become habitual in supporting Pakistan on every matter which is against India and therefore now the time has come when we should reduce our dependence on Chinese goods," it said.

Besides, CAIT has urged the government to levy customs duty from 300 to 500 percent on imports of Chinese goods.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 18, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Business #CAIT #India #Trdae #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.