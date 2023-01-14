 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will ensure Quad continues to be force for good: Joint statement by US, Japan

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

According to the joint statement, Japan and the US will continue supporting ASEAN centrality and unity as well as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The United States and Japan on Friday said that in association with India and Australia, they will ensure that the Quad continues to be a force for good.

The two countries said this in a joint statement after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan at the White House on Friday.

"With an unbreakable bilateral relationship as our foundation, we will also collaborate with others, in the region and beyond, for the benefit of the Indo-Pacific and the world," the joint statement said.

"Together with Australia and India, we will ensure the Quad continues to be a force for good, committed to bringing tangible benefits to the region, including by delivering results on global health, cybersecurity, climate, critical and emerging technologies, and maritime domain awareness," it read.

Known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

