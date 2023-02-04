English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTrade

    US lawmakers from Georgia celebrate Indian decision to reduce tariff on pecan

    The decision reflects over a decade of bipartisan, collaborative efforts on behalf of America's pecan growers, they said. Georgia is the top pecan producing state in the US and the local industry is valued at $250 million.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST
    Representational Image.

    Representational Image.

    A group of influential lawmakers from Georgia on Friday celebrated the decision of the Indian government to reduce the tariff on US pecan exports by 70 per cent.

    The move would benefit thousands of farmers and is a big deal for the American pecan industry, they said. Senator Raphael Warnock said he is thrilled to see months of advocacy on behalf of Georgia pecan growers and sellers pay off.

    "Georgia produces nearly a third of America's pecans, and this announcement from the Indian government is welcome news that will expand global access to Georgia, and further cement our state's status as a prime agriculture state," said the Senator who is a member of the Senate Agriculture committee.

    House Agriculture Committee Vice Chair Austin Scott, Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee David Scott, and Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. in a joint statement applauded the decision of India's government to reduce tariffs on US pecan exports by 70 per cent.