    US Congress to allocate $10 billion emergency funding for Ukraine

    "The Biden Administration has requested $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine. The Congress intends to enact this emergency funding this week as part of our omnibus government funding legislation," US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in a letter.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi stated on March 6 that the Congress intended to allocate $10 billion in aid to Ukraine this week in response to Russia's tactical war on its neighbour.

    "The Biden Administration has requested $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine. The Congress intends to enact this emergency funding this week as part of our omnibus government funding legislation," Nancy Pelosi said in a letter.

    Nancy Pelosi also announced that the house was "exploring" a law to ban the purchase of Russian oil.

    "The House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy," Pelosi also said in the letter.

    "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi also said.

    Also Read: Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

    Reacting to the International Energy Agency's Governing Board on March 1 agreeing to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles, Pelosi said, "We salute President Biden for leading our allies in releasing 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves - including 30 million from American reserves in the SPR - to stabilize global markets."

    In an effort to stabilise energy markets amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, the US pledged on March 1 to release 30 million barrels of oil as part of a global 60 million barrel pledge.

    Also Read: Joe Biden says 'nothing is off the table' when asked about banning Russian oil and gas
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 08:30 am
