Trade | Will WTO be the first casualty of rising nationalism?

Sachin Chaturvedi

Within 25 years of its existence, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is receiving its biggest blow to its relevance and, eventually, survival. With complete non-cooperation from the United States administration, last week the WTO had to suspend its arrangement for addressing dispute among its members. Two of the judges of the appellate body of the WTO retired on December 10, and the US has blocked further appointments. The issue had been thriving for the last two WTO ministerials but to no avail due to the lack of attention.

When WTO came into existence in 1995, two new arrangements were widely celebrated. One was the ability to connect intellectual property with trade (within the framework of TRIPs) and the second was a binding mechanism for resolution of trade disputes. The appellate body was established in 1995 under Article 17 of the Understanding on Rules and Procedures Governing the Settlement of Disputes (DSU). Based in Geneva, the appellate body is expected to have a panel of seven persons in place to hear appeals against the verdicts from the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB). The verdicts of the appellate body must be accepted by the parties in dispute. This system provided security and predictability in the global trade and transactions. As a member of the first appellate body, Claus-Dieter Ehlermann wrote in 2003: “The successful conclusion of the DSU was an extraordinary achievement that comes close to a miracle.”

With the rise in nationalism and the narrowly-focussed transactional approaches, multilateralism is facing severe challenges at all levels across different institutions. The trouble is that the leading economies are exhibiting negligible concern for collective governance fabric and to institutional commons that global community nurtured for decades since World War II. The US withdrawal from some of the key UN institutions, greater intervention in the working of the World Bank and the IMF, and a lack of interest in the WTO, has posed mega challenges. China is not far behind. Beijing’s continuous playing around with exchange rates and undermining of intellectual property regime have contributed to the US-China trade war. Not only has this been affecting the bilateral trade, but it has emerged as a major threat to the global trading system.

It wasn’t a surprise when the recently released Trade Monitoring Report (TMR) 2019 from WTO, downgraded its forecast for world trade growth in 2019 to 1.2 per cent from the previous estimate of 2.6 per cent. At such a time, when the world is worried about the declining prospects for global growth and much bigger stress for international trade, growing protectionism is a matter of grave concern.

Another manifestation of this trend of protectionism is evident from the rise in trade restrictive measures. In the last one year 102 such measures have been introduced by governments of various member countries covering trade of around $747 billion. This is the highest in last decade or so. The second-highest peak in introduction of such trade restrictive measures was in 2012 when it covered trade of $588 billion. According to TMR, the trade coverage of import-restrictive measures, implemented since 2009 and still in force by mid-October 2019, is estimated at $1.7 trillion.

These import restrictions are part of a new transactional narrative in the international trade, where imports are seen as a loss and exports are viewed as a victorious venture. This narrative completely misses out interdependence through value chains and imports that adds to and enhances exports. In the case of India itself, nearly 38 per cent of imports directly contribute to exports. With the collapse of the dispute resolution mechanism, one may expect complete disrespect for WTO rules, as no penalty is now possible. Since 1995, when this mechanism came into force, 592 disputes have been brought to the WTO and over 350 rulings have been issued.

With the collapse of the appellate body, global trading arrangement and the multilateral system in general, has lost much of its sheen. The vulnerability of WTO has multiplied many times over. The proposed reforms of WTO and making the organisation competent to take up the 21st Century challenges now would have to be addressed with much greater urgency. At a general council meeting of the WTO earlier this year India introduced the joint proposal of South Africa, Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Malawi, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe for WTO reforms. Proposals from many other groups are also laid now on the table. The one from the EU and Norway suggests some measures to protect dispute resolution mechanisms. It is important that a plurilateral solution is found to this crisis and the rest of the countries move ahead.