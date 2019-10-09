App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tea exports remain stagnant in first eight months of 2019

Tea exports from India during the calendar year 2018 stood at 249.11 million kg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Tea exports from India remained virtually stagnant in the first eight months of 2019 from January to August, according to Tea Board data.

During the period from January to August 2019, tea exports stood at 162.18 million kilograms, as compared to 162.15 million kg in the same period last year, it said.

Offtake by CIS countries, which figure among the top importers traditionally, are lower in the current eight months at 36.63 million kg as against 41.35 million kg registered during January to August 2018.

The other major importing nation Iran showed a steep jump at 40.96 million kg during January to August 2019 as compared to 17.98 million kg in the previous eight months.

Exports to Pakistan during the period of January to August of 2019 stood lower at 6.09 million kg as against 10.37 million kg in the previous corresponding eight months of 2018.

China, a major tea producing and consuming nation, showed a flat growth in exports in the first eight months of 2019 at 6.27 million kg as against 6.28 million kg of 2018.

Average unit realisation in the first eight months of 2019 stood at Rs 227.65 per kg as compared to Rs 200.14 per kg in the previous first eight months.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 03:35 pm

