Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaches Delhi to lay groundwork for crucial Modi-Putin meet

Beginning his 2-day bilateral visit to India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reached New Delhi on Monday evening.

Sources say Lavrov will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 6 at Hyderabad House. Both ministers are expected to hold a joint press conference following that.

"The heads of the foreign affairs agencies will discuss the current state of bilateral relations, the preparation of the upcoming high-level meeting this year, including the cooperation in the fight against the pandemic," the Russian Embassy has said.

However, sources say apart from key topics on the regional, global agenda, both nations will also discuss economic cooperation. This includes increasing focus by Indian businesses in Russia's vast and remote Far East region.

Ending controversy

The main agenda of discussion will be the upcoming annual India-Russia annual summit where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet for the first time after the pandemic. After being postponed last year for the first time in 20 years, the annual summit is set to be held in India later this year. The venue is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

News reports had suggested last year that the summit was cancelled after Russia had protested India's growing ties with the Quad-a group of 4-nations namely US, Japan, Australia and India. While the Quad had been created as a bulwark against Chinese influence in Indo-Pacific region, Russia had objected to India's involvement, reports said.

Subsequently, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that Russia is a very important friend of India and the government may have damaged historic ties through its short-sightedness. However, the Ministry of External Affairs had rubbished the claims, saying that the summit was cancelled purely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Till now, 20 annual summits have been held, alternatively in Russia and India. Both leaders have met 19 times since 2014 during bilateral summits and on the sidelines of multilateral events.

Defence deal

Lavrov will be ending his visit to India by Tuesday evening and flying to Pakistan for a similar engagement over the next 1 day. As a result of this, there had been speculations in diplomatic circles that the short visit has been put together to convene a meeting with a single focus. Like multiple times in the past, this involves defence.

Lavrov is widely tipped to be looking to confirm Russia's planned sale of S-400 air defence system to India, which has recently attracted significant coverage. The S-400 is widely considered to be Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

On his recent visit, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had raised the issue of India's planned purchase of from Russia. Austin, the first member of President Joe Biden's cabinet to visit India had told Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that Washington DC has asked all its partners to stay away from Russian equipment to avoid U.S. sanctions.