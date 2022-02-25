Indian Foreign Trade authority creates helpdesk amid Russia-Ukraine war

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under India’s Union Commerce Ministry on February 25 announced setting up a helpdesk to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues relating to India’s International Trade in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.
The Department of Commerce and DGFT have undertaken the task of monitoring the status and related difficulties being faced by the stakeholders on Russia/ Ukraine trade-related issues.
It was also decided to hold a weekly meeting with the concerned exporters/ importers/ other trade stakeholders every Monday at 3 pm via video conference wherein the concerned stakeholders can flag specific issues.In a communication to exporters, importers, members of the trade, regional DGFT authorities and export promotion councils, and commodity boards on February 25, Deputy Director-General of Foreign Trade Md Moin Afaque asked the export-import community to submit details of their issues on the DGFT website or email them across.