    Indian Foreign Trade authority creates helpdesk amid Russia-Ukraine war

    The Department of Commerce and DGFT have undertaken the task of monitoring the status and related difficulties being faced by the stakeholders on Russia/ Ukraine trade-related issues.

    CR Sukumar
    February 25, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
    Smoke rose from cities, even well away from the country’s east, where conflict has simmered for years. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Image: AP)

    The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under India’s Union Commerce Ministry on February 25 announced setting up a helpdesk to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues relating to India’s International Trade in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

    The Department of Commerce and DGFT have undertaken the task of monitoring the status and related difficulties being faced by the stakeholders on Russia/ Ukraine trade-related issues.

    It was also decided to hold a weekly meeting with the concerned exporters/ importers/ other trade stakeholders every Monday at 3 pm via video conference wherein the concerned stakeholders can flag specific issues.

    In a communication to exporters, importers, members of the trade, regional DGFT authorities and export promotion councils, and commodity boards on February 25, Deputy Director-General of Foreign Trade Md Moin Afaque asked the export-import community to submit details of their issues on the DGFT website or email them across.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #International Trade #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 07:48 pm

