English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTrade

    Rupee falls 19 paise to 79.13 against US dollar

    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.05 and finally ended at 79.13, down 19 paise over its previous close.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

    The rupee declined 19 paise to close at 79.13 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve increased the possibility of another aggressive rate hike this month.

    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.05 and finally ended at 79.13, down 19 paise over its previous close.

    On July 6, the rupee closed at 78.94. "Rupee opened on a flat note but started to come under pressure despite measures announced by the RBI," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    The RBI on July 6 raised overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds as it announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows in efforts to curb the fall of the rupee. The central bank had also said it has been closely and continuously monitoring the liquidity conditions in the forex market and has stepped in as needed in all its segments to alleviate dollar tightness with the objective of ensuring orderly market functioning.

    Forex traders said the US Federal Reserve’s minutes of the meeting held last month indicated a hawkish stance and a rate hike of 75 basis points is likely in July. The minutes were released on July 6. "Dollar rose against its major crosses after the minutes reaffirmed Fed’s intent to get prices under control to address stubborn inflation," Somaiya said, adding, "We expect the USD-INR to trade sideways but with a positive bias and quote in the range of 79.05 and 79.80."

    Close

    Related stories

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.21 per cent to 106.86. Brent Crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.81 per cent to USD 101.51 per barrel.

    On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 427.49 points or 0.80 per cent up at 54,178.46, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 143.10 points or 0.89 per cent to 16,132.90. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on July 6 as they offloaded shares worth Rs 330.13 crore, as per stock exchange data.
    PTI
    Tags: #Brent crude #dollar #Rupee
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 04:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.