Podcast | Deep Dive: A look at the brewing trade war between US and China

The US and China are at it again. Their dysfunctional relationship has once again led to talk of a trade war and the Americans walked the talk as they imposed another 50 billion dollars worth of tariffs on goods imported from China. The Chinese hit back once again with tariffs of their own. This time around, even India and Europe grumbled about US protectionism and levied their own tariffs to make a statement.

I am not sure if a full-fledged trade war is on, but Harley Davidson moved production of some of its bikes out of the US. Could that be an indicator, a portent of things to come? Or is it just an indicator that market economics don’t care for campaign promises and political bluster?

Let’s take a closer look at the so-called trade war between America and China. Featuring supporting cast India and Europe.

The fresh round of scare-mongering kicked off last week or so, with some ominous reporting by financial newspapers. For instance, the Financial Times of London began its report like this: America and China are on the brink of a full-scale trade war, with both sides escalating their threats to impose new trade tariffs. But by this time, we had become jaded. Threat escalation, then a wind down. Did we have something to worry about again? Or was it just the same jousting between the two giants?

On June 18, American president Donald Trump ordered his administration to draft plans for tariffs on a further $200bn in Chinese imports in case Beijing followed through on its threat to retaliate against US duties on imports that were announced earlier. This was Trump prepping for the second salvo. The new tariffs will be implemented starting July and will affect trade worth approximately $100 billion between China and the US, which have already had a tariff showdown on steel, aluminium and agricultural goods.

The US decided to instate further tariffs after accusing China of intellectual property theft. And China retaliated with tariffs of its own. The Chinese government imposed duties of 25 percent on 659 American products worth about $50 billion, state-run Xinhua news agency had reported. The Chinese also listed US products which would be subjected to additional tariffs, it said. Tariffs for 545 items worth about $34 billion including agricultural products, vehicles and aquatic products will be effective from July 6, 2018, said China’s Customs Tariffs commission. Talk about tit for tat.

The Chinese commission, in its statement, said, “The US move violates the relevant rules of the World Trade Organisation, goes against the consensus already reached in bilateral economic and trade consultations, seriously infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese side and undermines the interests of China and its people. The Chinese side firmly opposes that.”

The increase in tariffs came after the two countries held several rounds of talks following Donald Trump’s demand to slash bilateral trade deficit by $100 billion in a month followed by $200 billion to address the $375-billion deficit. In May, both sides called for a truce after negotiations. They issued a joint statement that China would “significantly increase” purchase of US agricultural and energy products to reduce the trade imbalance, one of Donald Trump’s major demands.

However, ten days later, the White House abruptly announced it would go ahead with the tariffs. A further round of trade talks in Beijing earlier in June did not cut any ice. Trump proceeded with his tariff raj, imposing fresh tariffs on China soon after similar tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. His reasons for these tariffs? National security.

So now we’re on the cusp of another “full-blown trade war” as the pundits have been warning. And this time around, the fight could get dirty. For instance, a Moneycontrol report noted that American brands in China face an even bigger potential threat: local rivals armed with innovative products and the Chinese government's blessing. Household names like Apple, Starbucks and Pampers are seeing their dominance challenged, a threat to the hundreds of billions of dollars US firms make in China.

According to analysts at Bain and Kantar, local brands upstaged American companies in almost three-quarters of China's $97 billion market for FMCG last year, up from two-thirds in 2013.

The data indicates, from a survey of 40,000 Chinese urban households, that US products like Pampers, Colgate and Mead Johnson saw market share drop nearly 10 percent in the last five years. "Local competition is now…high on the agenda of foreign firms in China," said Bruno Lannes, Shanghai-based partner with Bain & Co, the consultancy that co-authored the report. "In order to win in China now they need to beat not just traditional competitors," he said. "But they need to win against local companies that are faster and more innovative than they had realised."

While American brands and products have always enjoyed an aspirational status in China, their dominance is threatened by a push from the country to create its own champions in certain categories and weed out weaker players. According to an analysis of 121 US-listed American firms that broke out data for China sales in the most recent fiscal year, trade tensions could worsen this situation, threatening more than $180 billion in sales by US firms in China.

The total is likely much higher as many US firms with a major presence in China - Starbucks, McDonald's, Walmart etc. - don't break out China sales. Data shows Apple made $44.8 billion in China in the last fiscal, P&G made approx $5.2 billion and Nike earned $4.2 billion.

The looming threat for American companies in China is the growth of Chinese companies. For instance, even a strong aspirational brand like the iPhone stalled at a 10 percent, market share, ceding ground to homegrown brands like Oppo, Vivo and Huawei. Starbucks, which boomed in China on the back of a budding coffee culture, said its same store sales growth in the country slowed to zero in the second quarter of 2018. Delivery issues, said Starbucks, but it also faces many small, fast-growing domestic rivals in China's big cities. Overall, local brands grew 7.7 percent last year as against an uninspiring 0.4 percent growth for overseas rivals.

But American corporations can take heart from the fact that certain brands continue to stay strong. Oreo remains strong in China, while Coca-Cola and Pepsi recovered last fiscal after losing ground between 2012 and 2016 to juice and water drinks which were seen as more healthy. Could the vegan trend be dying in China?

What about other sectors? Surely Donald Trump isn’t miffed about access to just the FMCG sector. China's government has its own version of Make in India. The Made in China 2025 initiative, which includes strategic areas like new energy and smart vehicles, is helping local brands.

China's automobile market, the world's largest, has seen domestic car brands - thanks to supportive government policies - sneak up on foreign brands over the past five years, challenging Ford, GM, and even Tesla! The government's push for electric vehicles as a key industry has drawn dozens of new local makers to the market.

Ian Zhu, who works with NIO, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, said a shift to smart, electric and autonomous cars would boost local brands as the vehicles increasingly become entertainment and work spaces rather than mere transport for commuting purposes. He says, "You have to know local tastes and the local environment really well. Foreign companies will have tremendous challenges in that."

In high-tech sectors like medical devices, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, China is pushing its own domestic champions to trim reliance on overseas markets.

Wait, doesn’t that sound like China’s response to Donald Trump is to empower local industries? Why does that sound familiar?

China's central bank has announced it would free up at least $100 billion for Chinese banks to help lending capital to troubled state firms and small businesses. The People’s Bank of China is reducing the reserve requirement ratio, the share of deposits that lenders must put aside with the central bank, for commercial banks and small banks by half a percentage point. The reduction in reserves will take effect on July 5, a day before Trump’s 25 percent tariffs become effective.

The threat of that much anticipated trade war has reportedly spooked China’s stock markets, with the Shanghai Composite Index falling to its lowest level, since June 2016, only four days ago on June 24th. That’s a decline of about 5 percent over the start of the week.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with foreign business persons last week and warned about “a surge of trade protectionism, isolationism and populism,” an apparent reference to Trump’s policies. Wait a minute, why are the communists batting for globalisation? Donald Trump and his topsy- turvy world, I tell you. Forbes reported, very unironically, that the US “may be underestimating Xi’s resolve to appear unwavering in the face of attacks from China’s main economic rival, the United States.”

Exports reflect only about 10 percent of the USA’s GDP - meaning the American economy is in great place to withstand pressure from abroad. However, media reports claim there are troubling signs that an all out trade war could impact the country’s economic rebound. The US is on track to achieve close to 3 percent annualized growth in the current quarter.

So is China feeling the pressure? Another analyst wrote in Forbes that China stands to lose more from any trade wars. Reading the gains and losses on the year, every major China ETF is underperforming the S&P 500, wrote Kenneth Rapoza. He says, “China is losing this one. The market has spoken.”

Rapoza observed yesterday that MSCI China is down 6.74 percent, FTSE China is down 10.45 percent, Deutsche X-Trackers China A-Shares is down 16.8 percent. The market's favourite - China tech stocks - were down just under 2 percent as represented by the KraneShares China Internet and E-Commerce fund. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 1.6 percent year-to-date.

Rachel Ziemba, an analyst who runs Ziemba Insights, claims one way to gauge China’s concern over impacts of a trade war on its economy is to monitor their monetary policy. She says, “Policy may be shifting from a moderately tighter stance to a slightly easier one, with the risk that the yuan (or renminbi) may not only reverse past appreciation against a basket of currencies, but may move beyond it.”

China’s currency began the year at 6.51 to a dollar and is now at a slightly weaker 6.62. Any signs that it will hit 7 and that will “put pressure on Asian currencies and domestic supply chains suggesting that capital flow management could increase. Watch for credit policies and any sign of fiscal easing in China ,” says Ziemba.

Now, 6.50 to 6.60 may not seem like a huge move over the course of six months, but bear in mind that just three months ago the exchange rate reached 6.24 to the dollar.

The previous phase of depreciation for the Chinese currency was from summer 2015 until the end of 2016, when the exchange rate touched 6.96 to the dollar. This reflected capital outflows from China and a stronger dollar as the Fed started to raise interest rates. Rapoza claims Equity markets reacted negatively to the weaker yuan then and will do so again. He makes another interesting observation. Or claim. China tariffs on U.S. goods are much higher than U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

The U.S. economy is freer. Observers would do well to remember that China is not a fully open market and is actually the largest closed market in the world. In theory, Washington is pressuring China to open up its economy and participate in more free trade than it has until now.

So while China’s central bank reduces its reserve requirements for banks, it is preparing the economy for the worst. A China slow down will impact emerging markets like Brazil that count China as the biggest buyer of commodities. Brazil has been the worst performing equity market in the BRICS this year.

However, Chinese industry is optimistic that things will sort themselves out quickly. Ze Dias, China managing director for Kraft Heinz, said, "There are short-term bumps in the road, but the United States and China will cooperate more than compete."

Now we wait for the next round of tariffs to unfold even as news reports suggest that Donald Trump might once again back off from a belligerent stance to a more amicable one.