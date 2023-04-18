 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessTrade

'Make in India' should embrace Chinese market to help correct trade imbalance'

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

Last year, the Indo-China bilateral trade reached a new record of $136 billion, which included $118 billion of China's exports into India and $18 billion of India's exports into China, he said.

Addressing representatives of trade at a promotion event for the China International Import Expo here, Xianhua acknowledged the high imbalance in trade in favour of his country.

China's Consul General in the financial capital, Kong Xianhua, on Monday stressed that there is a need for increasing Indian exports into the northern country, emphasising that a big opportunity exists.

Addressing representatives of trade at a promotion event for the China International Import Expo here, Xianhua acknowledged the high imbalance in trade in favour of his country.

"... give more emphasis to China, 'Make in India' should embrace Chinese market," Xianhua urged the industry.

Last year, the Indo-China bilateral trade reached a new record of $136 billion, which included $118 billion of China's exports into India and $18 billion of India's exports into China, he said.