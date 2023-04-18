'Make in India' should embrace Chinese market to help correct trade imbalance'

Addressing representatives of trade at a promotion event for the China International Import Expo here, Xianhua acknowledged the high imbalance in trade in favour of his country.

China's Consul General in the financial capital, Kong Xianhua, on Monday stressed that there is a need for increasing Indian exports into the northern country, emphasising that a big opportunity exists.

Addressing representatives of trade at a promotion event for the China International Import Expo here, Xianhua acknowledged the high imbalance in trade in favour of his country.

"... give more emphasis to China, 'Make in India' should embrace Chinese market," Xianhua urged the industry.

Last year, the Indo-China bilateral trade reached a new record of $136 billion, which included $118 billion of China's exports into India and $18 billion of India's exports into China, he said.

The data, however, does not tell the "full story", he said, pointing out that a lot of China's exports are intermediate products that finally become Indian exports to other countries.

Xianhua also asked the members of trade to make friends with Chinese merchants and customers, and "win their heart" with the products and charisma.

Stating that India possesses a strength in information technology and movie production, Xianhua asked those present at the conference to "take advantage" of their specialties.

Pointing to Beijing's 'Digital China Construction' plan focused on digital transformation of the whole economy and society, Xianhua said it will generate real and huge demand for IT services.

"I do hope my Indian friends will not miss this digital feast," he added.

Lasting business partnership can only be built upon mutual trust, he said, adding that the same can be established only by understanding the partner's "mindset and morality". There are over 2 lakh Indians happily staying in Shanghai, he added.

The China International Import Expo scheduled to be held in November this year is the best entrance for newcomers into China, the diplomat said, adding that in its last edition in 2019, over 5 lakh Chinese visited the expo which had stalls by 3,800 vendors.