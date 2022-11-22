 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTrade

India-UAE bilateral trade expected to exceed $88 billion this year

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

After USA and China, UAE became India’s 3rd largest trading partner.

(PC-ANI)

The relationship between India and UAE has seen transformational changes since 2014 and their bilateral trade is projected to surpass $88 billion this year, reported news agency ANI.

After USA and China, UAE became India’s 3rd largest trading partner.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, is currently in India for a two-day official visit to advance relations between the two nations.

The UAE Foreign Minister also met with S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, on his official visit.

The bilateral trade reached USD 36.82 billion in the five months of the current fiscal year (CFY), i.e. April to August. CFY revenue is anticipated to exceed 88 billion USD, compared to 73 billion USD in the previous fiscal year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made four trips to the UAE over the past eight years. In the past three months, even the foreign ministers have met four times.