India-Senegal trade unfazed by pandemic, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

India and Senegal have grown their trade and economic relations over the past decade, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on June 3, adding that bilateral trade between the two nations crossed a record-high $1.65 billion in 2021-22.

During a three-nation visit to Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar, Naidu addressed the 'Tiranga-Business Dialogue: India-Senegal Business Forum' in Dakar, Senegal.

Naidu, who has been in Senegal since June 1 and is now heading to Qatar, also hoped that the trade would grow significantly over the next few years.

In its 'Emerging Senegal 2035' vision, Senegal views India as a reliable and integral partner. In his earlier remarks, Naidu said India is committed to contributing to Senegal's growth story.

He also discussed economic issues during his visit to Senegal. "Both sides talked about bilateral trade which has grown by 35-37 percent in the last two years. Bilateral trade is at ($) 1.65 billion now," Dammu Ravi, MEA Secretary (ER) said in a press briefing, as reported by ANI.

Various MoUs were also signed with the West African country to enhance bilateral cooperation. As part of the first MoU, diplomatic and official passport holders will be exempt from visa requirements, which will strengthen relations between the two countries through seamless travel between officials and diplomats.

The second agreement relates to the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) for the period 2022-26. Appreciating the richness of Indian and Senegalese culture, Naidu expressed confidence that with the renewal of the CEP, there will be more cultural exchanges, thereby strengthening people-to-people contacts.

The third MoU seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in youth matters. Recognizing that both India and Senegal have relatively young populations, the Vice President expressed confidence that this MoU will be mutually beneficial to the two countries through sharing of information, knowledge and good practices, and youth exchanges.

Appreciating Senegal's support for India's permanent UNSC membership, Naidu reiterated India's unwavering support for the Common African Position, enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration and underscored the need to rectify the historical injustice done to the African continent.

"There was discussion on cultural enhancement, including Bollywood, people-to-people, and parliamentarian exchanges. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu invited President of the National Assembly (of Senegal) Moustapha Niasse at a mutually convenient time," said the MEA Secretary.

(With Inputs from ANI)