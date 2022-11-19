India scraps export tax on low grade iron ore, some steel intermediates

The government of India scrapped an export tax levied on low grade iron ore lumps and fines with below 58% iron content, in a notification late on Friday, reversing an earlier order from May when it had raised the tax to a steep 50% to rein-in inflation.

In the notification, which takes effect on Saturday, the government also removed export tax on some steel intermediates from 15%, also imposed in May.

The government also lowered the export tax on iron ore and concentrates other than roasted iron pyrites to 30% from 50%.

"The Central Government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby makes the following further amendments," the notification said.

“Decision to withdraw the export duty imposed on Iron and Steel items, immediately once the inflation numbers came to reasonable level shows the concern of the Government of India towards common man and the Industry” said Mr Alok Sahay Secretary -General, Indian Steel Association in a written communication to Moneycontrol.

High export tax on intermediate steel products also significantly hurt shipments. Most of the steel companies report lower volumes for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. But, in an interview to Moneycontrol on October 25, 2022, JSW Steel’s Managing Director Seshagiri Rao said he expects s a reversal in export duties anytime, since inflation has already come down substantially from its peak.