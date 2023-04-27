 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India jumps 6 places on World Bank's logistics performance index to 38th rank

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

This is a strong indicator of India’s global positioning, with this development being powered by the government’s focus on reforms to improve logistics infrastructure, the commerce and industry ministry has said

Ministry of Commerce & Industry lauded government initiatives launched in the last few years

India has jumped six places on the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index (LPI) 2023, ranking 38th among 139 countries, the government said in a release.

India has seen remarkable improvement on four out of six LPI indicators on the back of various initiatives being implemented over the past few years.

“This is a strong indicator of India’s global positioning, with this development being powered by our government’s laser focus on reforms for improving logistics infrastructure,” the commerce and industry ministry said on April 27.

The logistics index is an interactive benchmarking tool developed by the World Bank Group. It helps countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance of trade logistics and what they can do to improve their performance.