Dollar slips, euro above parity before U.S. inflation data

Image Credits: Reuters

The euro edged higher on July 13, hovering just above parity with the U.S. dollar while traders focused on U.S. data due later in the session that is expected to show inflation at a 40-year-high.

European stock markets were in the red and the dollar index was down 0.2% on the day at $107.93 at 1047 GMT.

The euro was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.00595.

On July 12, the euro had dropped as low as $1.00005 on the most widely used Electronic Broking Services’ (EBS) dealing platform, and it touched $1 on Reuters dealing overnight.

Market-watchers were focused on U.S. CPI data due later in the session. Economists forecast headline U.S. inflation accelerated to 8.8% year-on-year in June, a four-decade high.

But "core" CPI, which strips away volatile food and energy prices, is expected to repeat May’s 0.6 percent monthly increase and cool slightly to 5.7 percent year-on-year.

Higher-than-forecast inflation would reinforce expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and push the dollar higher – potentially causing euro-dollar to break parity, analysts said.

But traders will be looking for any signs of inflation having peaked as this could potentially convince the U.S. central bank not to become more aggressive in its future rate hikes.

The euro is down nearly 12 percent this year and fell to a 20-year low on Tuesday as the war in Ukraine has triggered an energy crisis that has hurt the continent’s growth outlook.

Germany has moved to stage two of a three-tier emergency gas plan and warned of a recession if Russian gas flows are halted.

"I see relative recession risks as the primary driver of the drop towards parity – Dutch gas futures are up 100% over the last month, U.S. gas futures are down 35 percent. This is a clear negative for eurozone growth and is dragging the euro lower," said Colin Asher senior economist Mizuho.

Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG, said in a client note that risk-off market moves due to increased global recession risks have "further to run".

"We doubt that is the end of the move and see little reason for the U.S. dollar to turn weaker at this juncture," he said.

But Commerzbank analyst Antje Praefcke said in a note to clients that higher inflation data is no longer positive for the dollar in the long term because it could lead to the Fed "overshooting" in its rate hikes.

"Simply put, the faster rates rise now, the higher the likelihood of rapid rate cuts next year," Praefcke said.

The pound was up 0.3 percent versus the dollar at $1.1923.

Britain’s economy expanded unexpectedly in May, driven by a rise in local doctor appointments and growth in other sectors although consumer-facing services fell slightly as inflation mounted, according to official figures.

Eurozone industrial production increased by more than expected in May, data showed.

The Japanese yen was a touch lower versus the U.S. dollar at 137.02, having taken a beating in recent months due to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-easy monetary policy, making it an outlier among major global central banks.

The Australian dollar – seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite – was up 0.6 percent at $0.6795.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.2 percent at $0.6148, having taken little support from a 50 bps interest rate hike by the central bank.