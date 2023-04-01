 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border trade between Pakistan & China to resume next week after 3 years

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

After a three-year hiatus, Pakistan and China are set to resume trade from Monday through the Khunjerab Pass – the only land route between the two all-weather allies

After a three-year hiatus, Pakistan and China are set to resume trade from Monday through the Khunjerab Pass – the only land route between the two all-weather allies, a media report said on Saturday.

The Khunjerab Pass was closed in November 2019 to contain the transmission of the COVID-19 virus between the two countries.

The arrangements to reopen the border point for bilateral trade and other activities under the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) have been finalised by both sides, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The $60 billion CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The CPEC is a network of roads, railways, pipelines, and ports in Pakistan connecting China to the Arabian Sea.