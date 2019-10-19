App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trade wars to impact flow of capital, goods: Nirmala Sitharaman

Besides, Sitharaman led the Indian delegation to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in which the deliberations centred on international taxation and 'Stablecoins', which are cryptocurrencies pegged to a stable asset.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the ongoing trade wars and protectionism have generated uncertainties and will ultimately impact the flow of capital, goods and services.

She also called for 'concerted action' to mitigate the disruption on account of synchronous slowdown and to invoke the spirit of multilateralism for global growth, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Leading the Indian delegation to the Annual Meetings Plenary session of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group held in Washington DC on Friday, Sitharaman stressed that the increased trade integration, geopolitical uncertainties, and high accumulated debt levels necessitate strong global coordination.

Close

"We need not wait for the slowdown to become a crisis," she said.

related news

She also attended the Working Lunch Session of the Development Committee (DC), the ministerial-level committee of the IMF and the World Bank.

Besides, Sitharaman led the Indian delegation to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in which the deliberations centred on international taxation and 'Stablecoins', which are cryptocurrencies pegged to a stable asset.

The ministers and governors also took updates from the G20 deputies on quality infrastructure investment, debt sustainability, financing for universal health care and building effective country platforms, and from the Africa Advisory Group on the Compact with Africa initiative.

On the discussions at the session regarding the work underway on developing a consensus solution on tax challenges arising from digitalisation, the finance minister stated that a unified approach to the nexus and profit allocation challenges was a promising one that merits serious attention.

"A solution that is simple to implement, simple to administer and simple to comply with is needed," she said.

On the sideline of the above meetings, the finance minister held several bilateral meetings, including with the first Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Russia.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 19, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.