Trade Wars: The fear gauge is hitting new highs; India markets may not remain isolated

If the tariff war escalates into a full-scale global trade war, it could result in a collateral damage on the Indian economy as well, with the country’s exports taking a hit, current account deficit facing pressure and the GDP taking a setback, Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) The year FY19 started on a strong note, but there have been fears of a trade war resurfacing. Do you see a volatile FY19 after a stable FY18?

A) Well, the direction of both the bulls and bears will be decided by how volatility pans out in the short as well as in the medium term. With the global turmoil following the Trade wars, the fear gauge is hitting new highs.

The upcoming elections in three to four states this year, as well as Lok Sabha election next year, will be critical in adding to volatility in the market. Even in these choppy waters, India’s long-term growth story is still intact.

Q) How will the fears of a trade war play out for Indian markets in FY19? Which sectors are likely to see the worst of it?

A) The onset of trade wars could pose a challenge to goods exported from India. If the tariff war escalates into a full-scale global trade war, it could result in a collateral damage on the Indian economy as well, with the country’s exports taking a hit, current account deficit facing pressure and the GDP taking a setback.

On the sectoral front, the tariffs are imposed on the manufacturing side and India’s exports are highly dominated by the service side, which is out of current turmoil. Further, India does not have very high exposure to steel exposure so there is no immediate dent.

Q) What is your index target for the financial year 2019? Do you think the index will be able to reclaim 12,000 on Nifty and Sensex could rise above its previous record high of 36,443?

A) As an AMC, we don’t give index targets specific views. What is more important is that where the investors should invest and what should be their ideal portfolio allocations.

What we are experiencing now is a phase of heightened volatility and not a bear market. Such markets present a good case for a “buy on dips” kind of strategy.

While there are certain macro headwinds, the ongoing reform continues to rate market good for investment in the long term and presents a very good investing opportunity.

Q) Which sectors are likely to hog the limelight in the coming financial year and why?

A) Going into 2018, the quality stocks under consumer discretionary sectors are expected to perform well.

Q) What should be the portfolio composition of investors in the coming financial year assuming he is in the age bracket of 35-40 years?

A) If the investor has long-term financial goals and no idea about how to invest in equities, equity mutual fund can be one of the best vehicles to achieve the goal.

Unless you are an expert or are willing to spend considerable effort in becoming one, it doesn’t make sense to invest yourself— Equity funds are the right choice.

Looking at the current scenario, the following is our view on portfolio allocation for the above investor -

30 percent in Multi-Cap funds

25 percent in Large Cap funds

15 percent in Midcap funds

20 percent in short-term debt funds

10 percent liquid funds – to deploy in equities in case of markets correct.

Q) Do you think earnings likely to bounce back in double digits in FY19?

A) As the famous saying goes, "In the long run, markets are slaves of earnings," and markets are only supported by earnings growth.

The earning revival could be noticed in last two quarters following the steepest downgrades thanks to GST and DeMon. We believe that the overall earnings for FY 19 will likely to be in line with the expectations and given the earning revival, valuations could sustain at the current levels. The laggards of the bull markets are expected to become outperformers.

Q) An analyst said in an interview that India is now part of Expensive 4 in terms of valuations. Do you agree with the statement? Do you thinks FII flows are coming down due to the constant rate hikes by the US Fed and rising US bond yields?

A) India is not expensive from a relative perspective. We currently are at the bottom of earning cycle. Broader parameters such as market cap-to-GDP ratio is still around 90% and far from 2008 levels.

Valuations should be looked at through the lens of growth opportunity. Following the recent Institutional outflows, we are expecting robust inflows on the back of India Growth Story.

Q) How should investors play PSU banks in FY19 given that we are seeing new frauds from different banks almost on a daily basis?

A) An investor should ideally take the diversified approach as many sectors currently are overvalued. The PSU banking sector, for instance, is undergoing a trough.

Recap and fighting perception battle and is the weakest link right now. As a result, investors are flocking to private sector banks and insurance companies from PSU Banks.

Q) Mid and Small-caps which hogged the limelight in FY18, do you think the trend will continue in the next financial year? If yes, why?

A) There is no hidden fact that the midcap valuations were trading very high. These corrections have actually provided an opportunity for investors to buy quality midcap stocks at a dip instead of chasing them on the rise.

Q) There is a big hue and cry about crude. Do you think that the black gold could trade above $75-80/bbl?

The oil price is set to moderate in 2018, as the market will be over‐supplied after a significant tightening last year. In a nutshell, the days of black gold trading at higher levels could be a history, especially after EV uptakes in near future.