Trade Wars: Battle takes a turn as US mulls cap on H-1B

Landing H1-B visas got tougher for IT firms as the US mulls a 10-15 percent cap for countries that implement data localisation rules that would impact US-based technology companies.

However, foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar reiterated that the government did not receive official communication on the issue.

If implemented, things would get tougher for India, which a leading beneficiary of the H1-B visa. India plans to impose data protection rules and the draft bill awaits cabinet nod. This gives the issue a new dimension.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made it mandatory for entities operating the banking and finance space to store data in India. It had a huge impact on US-based entities such as Mastercard, Visa and Whatsapp Pay. In fact, MNCs such as IBM and Facebook were vocal against the policy's data localisation aspect, which would largely impact their businesses.

The move could be seen as a response to the escalating trade war between the two countries and follows the US's recent withdrawal of India's trade privilege. India had earlier imposed higher tariffs on select US goods.

"It also raises the question of how long the US government will continue the H1-B programme given the stand the Trump administration has taken against skilled immigrants," said an immigration expert.

India accounts for the highest number of H-1B visas granted to skilled immigrant workers. Each year 85,000 new H-1B visas are issued and over one lakh get extended. According to a report by Recode.net, India and China accounted for 82 percent of all visas issued in 2016.

A majority of these visas are sponsored not only by Indian firms but also by global tech companies. The 10-15 percent cap thus spells trouble for companies dependent on H1-B visa workers.

Industry body NASSCOM in a statement said, "If such a move were to be implemented, it will imply an even further crunch for businesses to access the skilled workers they need – this is true for all businesses operating in the US, including Indian, American and global firms."

In addition, it will make it difficult to hire advanced tech workers and weaken US companies that depend on them to help fill their skills gap, put jobs at risk, and create pressure to send technology services abroad.

For instance, in April 2019, of the 7.5 million unfilled jobs in the US, 67 percent or two in every three jobs required specific technical skills. "It is this unmet technical requirement that skilled immigrants, including workers on H-1B visas, have helped meet in the US," NASSCOM said.

But, NASSCOM in the statement cautioned that this is mere speculation as there is no official confirmation yet, "There has been no confirmation from the US government on the matter, and we await clarity from official sources."