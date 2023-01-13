 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade unions' body calls for two-day bank strike from Jan 30

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

The UFBU, in a statement, said since there was no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, it has been decided to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector, has given a two-day strike call from January 30 to press for various demands.

The trade unions have been demanding five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues, it said.

