    Trade unions' body calls for two-day bank strike from Jan 30

    PTI
    January 13, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
    The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector, has given a two-day strike call from January 30 to press for various demands.

    The UFBU, in a statement, said since there was no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, it has been decided to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31.The trade unions have been demanding five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues, it said.
