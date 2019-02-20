App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trade talks with China going very well, says Donald Trump

Earlier, during a summit meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump had agreed to give temporary pause to their trade war and negotiate a trade deal by March 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump on February 19 said that negotiations with China on a trade deal is going very well, but refrained from committing any extension of the March 1 deadline to arrive at such an understanding.

Earlier, during a summit meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump had agreed to give temporary pause to their trade war and negotiate a trade deal by March 1, after which, Trump has been saying, that his new tariff duties on import of products from China would kick in.

"There are very complex talks, they're going very well...I think the talks are going very well," Trump told reporters at the White House in response to a question on the progress in talks with the Chinese.

"The date is not a magical date, a lot of things can happen, the real question will be if we raise the tariffs because they automatically kick in at 25% as of on 200 billion dollars worth of goods that they send...China would like for that not to happen...so I think they're trying to move fast so that doesn't happen...we'll see what happen," said the US President.

Trump said the two sides are going to be having "very detailed discussions or subjects that had never really been even been discussed by people that sat in this chair and they should have been very important subjects."
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 08:53 am

