Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 67 stocks on Wednesday, including Gujarat Gas, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Persistent Systems, and Coforge

The market was largely volatile and rangebound before closing the session with moderate losses on January 11 as traders were looking cautious ahead of CPI inflation numbers for December, scheduled to be released on January 12.

The BSE Sensex was down 10 points to 60,105, while the Nifty50 fell 18 points to 17,896 and formed a small-bodied bearish candle which resembles a high wave kind of pattern on the daily charts.

"The market sentiment remains negative as the benchmark Nifty fell below the crucial short-term moving average (50 EMA - 18,124). The daily RSI (relative strength index) is in bearish crossover on the daily timeframe, suggesting sluggish momentum," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Over the short term, he feels the trend is likely to remain sideways or negative.

On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,000-18,250, whereas on the lower end, support is visible at 17,800, the market expert said.

The broader markets also closed in red with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling a third of a percent, and Smallcap 100 index down 0.05 percent.